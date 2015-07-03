(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 3 U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly
rose by almost 2.4 million barrels last week, breaking a run of
eight consecutive weekly declines and sending oil prices sharply
lower.
But did the market overreact when the stock numbers were
released on Wednesday - misinterpreting normal week-to-week
variability in the data as a fundamental shift in the balance
between supply and demand?
Tanker arrivals create quite a bit of "noise" in the weekly
inventory data which can easily be confused with shifts in the
supply-demand balance over short periods.
Reported crude stockpiles are driven by three factors:
domestic crude production, crude imports, and refinery runs.
Domestic output is fairly constant week to week, but imports and
runs are highly variable.
In 2014, U.S. refineries processed an average of 15.8
million barrels per day (bpd).
Domestic crude production was around 8.7 million bpd in 2014
and the country imported around 7.3 million bpd of crude,
according to the Energy Information Administration.
Almost 3 million bpd of imported oil arrived by pipeline or
train from Canada, while most of the remaining 4.5 million bpd
from other destinations came by tanker.
The typical very large crude carrier (VLCC) or supertanker
employed in long-distance voyages carries around 2 million
barrels of oil.
So, the United States receives the equivalent of two to
three VLCC cargoes per day or around 15-16 per week. Imported
crude is reported only once it has been cleared through U.S.
Customs.
But there is significant variability around these daily and
weekly averages. The timing of individual tanker arrivals and
completion of customs formalities therefore has a major impact
on reported imports for a given week.
Charts one to three, which show weekly imports of crude
between 1983 and 2015, make the week-to-week variability
apparent (link.reuters.com/hab25w).
From one week to the next, imports can vary by up to 2.5
million bpd or as much as 15-20 million barrels per week.
The one-week change in imports has a standard deviation of
almost 750,000 bpd or about 5.2 million barrels per week.
Fluctuations in imports, as much as refinery runs, have a
major impact on the one-week reported change in stock levels.
This is what seems to explain the sudden rise in inventories
in the week to June 26.
Crude stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels, compared with a
decline of 5.0 million barrels the previous week, and an average
decline of 3.5 million barrels over the prior eight weeks.
Refinery throughput was almost exactly unchanged from the
previous week at a near-record 16.5 million bpd.
The entire stock change seems to have come from a big boost
in imports, which rose by almost 750,000 bpd or 5.2 million
barrels per week.
The increase in imports, and reported turnaround in stocks
from a 5-million-barrel drawdown to a build of 2.4 million, was
well within the normal variability for both the import series
and reported inventories.
While it could signal an increasing surplus of supply over
demand, it may simply be due to the timing of tanker arrivals,
and there is no way to distinguish between the two at a one-week
level.
The market's swift response - sending U.S. oil prices
down more than $1.50 a barrel to close at the lowest level for
more than two months - therefore looks like an overreaction.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)