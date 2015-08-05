LOS ANGELES Aug 4 The U.S. Coast Guard has
determined that natural petroleum seepage from beneath the
Pacific seabed was the source of a large oil slick that appeared
last week off the Southern California coast west of Santa
Barbara.
The slick, which spanned several square miles of the ocean
about 1,000 yards (meters) from shore, was first spotted last
Wednesday off Goleta State Beach, not far from the site of an
oil pipeline rupture in May, raising concerns of another spill
in the area.
Three energy companies that own and operate offshore
platforms in the region all denied that any of their operations
were the source of the mysterious oil sheen.
The Coast Guard dispatched a team to collect samples from
the slick that were sent to a government laboratory in
Connecticut for comparison with tar balls previously found on
area beaches and material taken from nearby drilling platforms
and vessels.
The tests concluded that oil found in the water last week
originated from natural seepage, the Coast Guard reported on
Monday. The agency said the sheen, which was too thin to be
recovered, would continue to dissipate on its own.
The welling up of petroleum through fissures in the seabed,
especially in an area known as Coal Oil Point, occurs on a
regular basis in the oil-rich but ecologically sensitive Santa
Barbara Channel.
As much as 2,400 barrels of crude oil gushed onto a pristine
beach and into the Pacific about 15 miles (25 km) west of Goleta
in May when an onshore pipeline weakened by corrosion burst near
shore.
The accident marked the largest oil spill to hit the Santa
Barbara coast northwest of Los Angeles since a massive 1969
blowout dumped up to 100,000 barrels of petroleum into the
channel.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)