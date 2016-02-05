(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
* History of the federal gasoline tax: tmsnrt.rs/1TIzcAP
By John Kemp
LONDON, Feb 5 President Barack Obama's final
budget will propose a $10 per barrel oil tax, investing the
proceeds in mass transit, high-speed rail, urban planning,
highway upgrades and self-driving cars, among other programmes.
"President Obama's 21st Century Clean Transportation
System", outlined by the White House to reporters on Thursday,
drew predictable praise from environmental groups and howls of
outrage from oil producers.
But the most important thing to remember about the clean
transportation plan is that it stands no chance whatever of
becoming law.
Raising revenue and spending money are powers reserved to
Congress by the U.S. Constitution. The president can propose but
Congress decides ("Constitution of the United States", Article
I, Sections 7 and 9).
The Budget and Accounting Act of 1921 requires the president
to submit a unified budget to Congress each year ("Preparation,
Submission and Execution of the Budget", Office of Management
and Budget, 2015).
Before the Budget and Accounting Act, agencies sent requests
for funding individually to the legislature without central
coordination.
The budget last budget, for fiscal 2016, which extends
through September 30, and was published in February 2015, ran to
150 pages, plus 364 pages of historical tables, and hundreds of
pages more of supporting documents.
But while the president is required by law to submit a
unified budget, Congress is under no obligation to enact it or
even use it as a starting point for its own deliberations.
Congress jealously guards its control over taxation and
expenditure and does not look to the president for leadership in
this area.
The White House has difficulty getting Congress to follow
its proposals even when both houses are controlled by the
president's own party let alone when they are controlled by his
opponents.
The budget is therefore something of an ironic work of
fiction, used by the administration to showcase ideas most of
which have little prospect of becoming reality.
It sets out a vision of what the administration would like
to do if Congress cooperated.
For example the table of contents from the fiscal 2016
version includes sections on "accelerating manufacturing
industry growth," "improving the farm safety net through common
sense reforms," "preparing all students for success in college
and careers" and "ending homelessness".
The budget routinely contains proposals which the
administration understands have little or no chance of becoming
law.
The special tax breaks available to oil and gas producers
have been the subject of controversy since before World War Two
("Energy policy in America since 1945", Vietor, 1984, pp
224-229).
The Obama administration's first budget, published in
February 2009, proposed to eliminate all the remaining tax
breaks, raising an extra $31 billion in revenue between fiscal
2010 and fiscal 2019.
Every year since then, the budget has proposed to repeal
these tax breaks, but seven years later they are still there.
The fiscal 2016 budget again proposed eliminating them and
in the process raise an extra $42 billion in revenue between
fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2025 but was not enacted ("Analytical
Perspectives, Budget of the U.S. Government, FY 2016").
The fiscal 2017 budget will almost certainly include the
same proposals, which are no more likely to be enacted than in
the previous seven budget cycles.
GASOLINE TAXES
The president's proposal for a $10 per barrel tax on oil,
which the administration calls a "fee", has even less chance of
being turned into law.
"The president is now apparently proposing yet another way
of damage our nation's oil industry," Alaska Senator Lisa
Murkowski, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural
Resources Committee, complained.
"Fortunately, with Republicans in charge of Congress,
Alaskans need not worry about this becoming law," she added.
The president's proposal is in many ways an updated version
of a very old idea to increase federal taxes on gasoline and
diesel as a way to raise revenue, pay for transport
infrastructure and promote energy efficiency.
The federal government began collecting taxes on gasoline
sales at the rate of 1 cent per gallon in 1932, increased to 2
cents in 1951, 4 cents in 1959, 9 cents in 1983, 14 cents in
1990 and 18.4 cents in 1993 (tmsnrt.rs/1TIzcAP).
The government also collects taxes on diesel, as well as on
gasohol, compressed natural gas and other special fuels
("Federal Tax Rates on Motor Fuels and Lubricating Oil", Federal
Highway Administration, 2014).
Revenues from fuel taxes are used to pay for maintenance and
improvements of highways and bridges through the Highway Trust
Fund.
In most cases the rates have remained essentially unchanged
since 1993 even though inflation has eroded them in real terms
because it has improved impossible to reach a political
agreement within Congress to raise them.
The president's proposal for a $10 per barrel fee on oil is
equivalent to an increase in fuel taxes of 22-24 cents per
gallon, on top of the existing tax rates.
The proposed raise would be unprecedented in terms of both
the size of the increase and the end total tax rate.
POLITICAL THEATRE
There are good arguments in favour of increasing fuel taxes
to promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions; the
idea was supported by the former head of the International
Energy Agency.
In theory, it is much easier to raise taxes when oil prices
are low because the cost of fuel is less salient as a political
issue.
But given that Congress has not managed to enact any
increase in fuel taxes for two decades, it is very unlikely
lawmakers would suddenly agree to an effective doubling of the
tax rate on gasoline and diesel.
Even the administration does not appear to be taking the
proposal seriously.
When asked how the tax would work, the director of the White
House economic council said only that it would be paid by oil
companies but not at the wellhead where oil is produced.
"We look forward to working through the details with
Congress," he said ("Obama proposes $10 per barrel oil tax",
Financial Times, Feb. 4).
The chances of a Republican-controlled Congress with close
ties to oil and gas producers and an aversion to increasing
taxes "working through the details" are not significantly
different from zero.
The administration is well aware of all this. The
president's clean transportation plan and its $10 oil tax are a
piece of political theatre rather than meant to be taken as a
serious policy proposal.
Climate change is a legacy issue for the president, an area
where the administration wants to show historians it made a real
difference.
The clean transportation plan and oil tax are a way of
burnishing that legacy and putting the media spotlight on to the
administration's climate policy.
In that sense, they succeeded. Most news outlets dutifully
wrote it up and it will now be analysed in detail by policy
analysts across Washington.
It could also create a marker for future discussions about
increasing gasoline taxes or even introducing an economy-wide
carbon tax.
But while the talk of a $10 oil tax may seize the headlines,
it has virtually no chance of becoming law in the foreseeable
future.
