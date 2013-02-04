By Steve Olafson
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Feb 4 Oklahoma Governor Mary
Fallin on Monday called for a cut of a quarter percentage point
in the state's highest income-tax rate in her "State of the
State" address to the legislature.
Fallin joins other Republican governors this year in
proposing cuts to their state income taxes. The governors of
Nebraska and Louisiana have proposed eliminating income taxes
altogether. Ohio Governor John Kasich on Monday asked for cuts
in both the state's income tax and sales tax rates.
Oklahoma's income tax generates about 30 percent of its
revenue. Fallin's proposal would cut the highest rate from 5.25
percent to 5 percent and would represent a cut of about $40.7
million in fiscal year 2014, which begins July 1, the governor's
office said.
A year ago, Fallin sought a complete overhaul of Oklahoma's
tax system, including slashing the top rate by nearly half, but
the legislature failed to pass any tax cuts, even though it is
overwhelmingly Republican.
Fallin, now serving the third year of her first
gubernatorial term, said she remains committed to lowering taxes
in Oklahoma now and in the future, saying the state has to
compete against its neighbors for jobs.
"I'm serious about lowering taxes," she said.
The Oklahoma House since 2004 has been controlled by
Republicans, who hold a 72-29 majority this year. The Oklahoma
Senate has been held by Republicans since 2008 and now has 36
Republicans and 12 Democrats.