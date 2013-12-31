Dec 30 Texas police have arrested a former
Oklahoma doctor on nine counts of homicide and 43 counts of
illegal drug distribution for prescribing large doses of
addictive medicines to patients he hardly knew in return for
bribes, officials said on Monday.
William Valuck, 71, was arrested on Friday in Kilgore, Texas
and authorities in neighboring states were exchanging
information about the case.
Valuck is suspected of prescribing medicine over the past
several years to numerous patients after sparse medical
examination. The medicines included high quantities of extremely
addictive controlled substances such as oxycodone and
Alprazolam, according to an affidavit obtained on Monday.
"At least nine of his patients died from overdoses of the
very same drugs he was prescribing in massive doses," the
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said in the affidavit filed in
Oklahoma County.
Lawyers for Valuck were not immediately available for
comment.
The doctor had been working out of an office in Oklahoma
City and surrendered his license to practise medicine this month
as authorities were closing in on him after a year-long
investigation, Oklahoma authorities said.
According to Oklahoma court documents, Valuck was previously
convicted in 2001 and sentenced to 70 months in prison on
charges of money laundering and defrauding investors.
He was released in 2005 and had lived briefly in Texas
before his arrest.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing
by David Brunnstrom)