By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY May 8 A warning from U.S.
scientists that Oklahoma may be hit by a major earthquake has
caused a run on insurance policies for tremors in the heartland
state, adding to the woes of residents already in the firing
line of devastating tornadoes.
Quakes have typically been infrequent in Oklahoma, yet not
unheard of. But in the past year, minor tremors have hit the
state hundreds of times, raising worries the big one may be just
around the corner.
"The rate of earthquakes in Oklahoma has increased by about
50 percent since October 2013, significantly increasing the
chance for a damaging quake in central Oklahoma," the U.S.
Geological Survey (USGS) said earlier this week.
Geologists also say that fracking - a controversial
technique for extracting natural gas and oil from underground
rock deposits - could be one of the causes.
Oklahoma City resident Mark Myers said that after the USGS
issued their warning, he called his insurance agent to look into
coverage.
"When you see a warning for a major earthquake in Oklahoma,
which I understand is pretty rare, it makes you aware of what
could happen," Myers said just after speaking to an agent.
Tornadoes have been a persistent concern for Oklahomans,
with an average of 50 hitting a year, usually during the March
to August season, causing billions of dollars in damage.
But there has also been a lot of shaking, with 183
earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater on the Richter scale
occurring in Oklahoma from October 2013 through April 14, the
USGS said.
Oklahoma Insurance Commission spokeswoman Kelly Collins said
the agency was curious to see if there has been a jump in
coverage for earthquakes and did an informal survey.
Three of the top 10 firms in the state responded and said
Oklahomans are taking the threat seriously. When the state had a
quake with a magnitude of 5.6 in 2011, only about 2 percent to 4
percent of customers had full coverage.
"Now, 12 to 18 percent have that insurance. It's still less
than 20 percent of homeowners, but I think this latest warning
would catch people's attention," Collins said.
One factor that may be contributing to the quakes appears to
be the hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, an energy extraction
method that has boosted employment and provided revenue for the
financially strapped state.
Water injection used in fracking to break up underground,
porous rock formations can increase underground pressures,
lubricate faults and cause earthquakes - a process known as
injection-induced seismicity, the USGS said in a joint statement
with the Oklahoma Geological Survey.
"The recent earthquake rate changes (in Oklahoma) are not
due to typical, random fluctuations in natural seismicity
rates," they said.
Several energy firms have dismissed the link between
fracking and the recent quakes.
There have been two earthquakes that have registered a
magnitude of over 5 on the Richter scale in the state since the
1950s. A 1952 quake with a 5.5 magnitude toppled chimneys in
Oklahoma City and left a 15 meter crack in the capitol building.
The worries are a stronger quake than that could cause even
more damage where many structures are built to withstand tornado
winds but do not have specialized protection against strong
seismic activity.
Dave Herbert of Midwest City said as long as there is
fracking, he will be worried about a damaging quake.
"I took out an insurance policy on my house," said Herbert.
"It was clear to me that Oklahoma was not going to take any
meaningful action. Too many oil big shots in the state."
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz, editing by G Crosse)