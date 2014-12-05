By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 The plunge in oil prices is
starting to hurt Oklahoma's energy-related revenues and if the
price remains low, could hit income and sales tax revenues if
energy workers have less money to spend, the state's treasurer
said on Friday.
The monthly numbers for November show the first year-on-year
decline in energy tax revenues for the state in 19 months.
Overall state revenues remained healthy, but the state treasurer
expressed caution.
"We are beginning to see the signs of softening prices, but
we've not yet seen the impact of these extremely low prices of
below $70. That will take a few months to get in," Ken Miller,
Oklahoma State Treasurer, told Reuters on the sidelines of the
National Association of State Treasurers' conference.
Collections from its gross production tax on oil and natural
gas slipped below prior year collections in November, down 5.3
percent year-on-year, the state treasurer's office said in a
press release on Thursday. It was the first monthly year-on-year
decrease since April 2013, the office said. Still, personal
income and sales taxes were healthy, it said.
"Our concern is that if (oil prices) stay low is that we
eventually see that spill over into our other revenue sources:
personal income tax, consumption tax, motor vehicle taxes," said
Miller. "We do have a large part of our economy that is tied
directly or indirectly to energy."
Oil prices have fallen more than a third since June and
price forecasts have collapsed since OPEC decided not to cut
output.
Oklahoma headquarters a number of energy companies including
Continental, Sandridge Energy and Chesapeake
Energy.
In the state, energy companies continue to extract oil from
traditional reserves. They also are tapping unconventional shale
fields using the process known as "fracking." Moody's said in a
research note in October that low prices risk decreasing the
allure of tight oil deposits, which require more costly
extraction.
Miller said Oklahoma does not rely heavily on extraction
taxes, which make up about 5 or 6 percent of its general revenue
fund.
"We will definitely feel the affect of lower prices.
Fortunately for us its not a high percentage of our general
revenue fund," he said.
Lower oil prices are expected to boost some states' sales
revenues, as they give people more discretionary spending power.
That is tempered by the impact lower prices have on
energy-focused states, treasurers said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)