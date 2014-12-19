By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Dec 19 Oklahoma plans to use the
same lethal injection drug combination it employed during a
botched execution in April, Department of Corrections
officials told a federal court hearing arguments on whether to
halt death sentences in the state from being carried out.
Lawyers for 21 death row inmates in Oklahoma, four of whom
are scheduled to die next year, have asked the court to suspend
future executions following the lethal injection of convicted
murderer Clayton Lockett.
DOC Director Robert Patton testified that the sedative
midazolam would be used in the upcoming executions, adding that
Oklahoma chose the same drug protocol as Florida, which has won
approval to use its combination from a court in that state.
In testimony for the plaintiffs this week, David Lubarsky,
an anesthesiologist at the University of Miami Miller School of
Medicine, said midazolam cannot achieve the levels of
unconsciousness needed for surgical procedures, and is therefore
problematic for executions.
Lockett appeared to be conscious for longer than expected
and probably was in pain when the final drugs in the injection,
which were supposed to end his life, were administered, medical
experts testified earlier.
The bungled execution led to criticism from the United
Nations and a call from President Barack Obama to re-examine how
capital punishment is implemented in the country.
Prison officials have continually said their lethal
injection combinations are humane and appropriate.
During Lockett's execution, a doctor and paramedic attempted
"up to 15 times" to place an IV line, finally landing one in his
groin area, a state report said. That line was improperly placed
and eventually fell out, spewing lethal injection chemicals and
blood in the death chamber.
Lockett died about 40 minutes after the procedure started
from chemicals that had accumulated in his tissues, the report
said.
Oklahoma prison officials said previously they used a new
chemical combination with Lockett. After the execution, they
drew up new protocols they said would remedy problems.
Several states, including Oklahoma have struggled to obtain
drugs for executions after many pharmaceutical companies, mostly
in Europe, imposed sales bans because they object to having
medications made for other purposes used in lethal injections.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz. Editing by Andre Grenon)