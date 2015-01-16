BRIEF-Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical's shares to halt trade pending announcement
March 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd
OKLAHOMA CITY Jan 15 Oklahoma executed convicted murderer and rapist Charles Warner on Thursday, its first execution since a faulty lethal injection last April sparked widespread criticism and led the state to draw up new protocols for its death chamber.
Warner, 47, was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m. CST (0128 GMT Friday), a pool media report said. He was convicted of the 1997 rape and murder of 11-month-old Adrianna Waller, daughter of his roommate Sharon Waller. (Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)
March 27 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.