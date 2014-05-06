OKLAHOMA CITY May 6 A central Oklahoma wildfire
that has killed one person, destroyed about 30 structures and
caused more than 1,000 people to flee to safer ground has been
largely contained, fire officials said on Tuesday.
But the state is still worried that dry conditions, high
heat and low humidity could cause fires to break out in other
parts of the state.
The fire, which started on Sunday, burned about 3,500 acres
(1,415 hectares) near Guthrie, west of Tulsa, and has been about
75 percent contained, fire officials said.
"(There are) no road closures at this time, but law
enforcement will be patrolling and will only allow residents in
at this time," said Stan May, public information officer for the
Tulsa Fire Department.
