OKLAHOMA CITY Aug 13 Oklahoma Governor Mary
Fallin said on Wednesday she would support a limited medical
trial in her state for a derivative of marijuana that has been
used in other states to treat toddlers with rare conditions that
can cause seizures and strokes.
Activists said the move was significant since it comes in a
state with some of the strictest anti-marijuana laws in the
country.
Fallin, a Republican, said she would ask lawmakers in the
next legislative session to support legalization of medicinal
cannabidiol oil (CBD) on a "limited, heavily supervised,"
trial-only basis.
Her office said CBD is not intoxicating and research
suggests it may be effective to treat toddlers with rare
conditions that cause seizures and strokes.
"I do not support legalizing the recreational use of
marijuana," Fallin said. "I do support allowing potentially
life-saving medicine to find its way to children in need."
According to NORML, a group seeking to legalize the
responsible use marijuana, as of June, 10 states in this year's
legislative season have enacted laws seeking to provide limited
access to medical marijuana products that contain high levels of
CBD and virtually no THC for qualified, typically pediatric
patients.
The group has said the Oklahoma legislation will likely be
unworkable for most patients. The products are only available in
a handful of states where use in other states could violate
federal law.
"Oklahoma embraces an anti-marijuana culture and this move
is for pure political symbolism," NORML Executive Director Allen
St.Pierre said.
According to a 2013 report in the British Journal of
Clinical Pharmacology, CBD could be a potential medicine for the
treatment of epilepsy, oxidative injury, vomiting and nausea,
anxiety and schizophrenia.
