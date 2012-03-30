March 30 Television commentator Keith Olbermann
has been fired by Current TV, the network's founders said on
Friday, after just a year with the network.
The founders, former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore and his
business partner Joel Hyatt, announced Olbermann's departure in
an open letter.
"Current was ... founded on the values of respect, openness,
collegiality, and loyalty to our viewers. Unfortunately these
values are no longer reflected in our relationship with Keith
Olbermann and we have ended it," they said.
Olbermann joined Current in February 2011 after abruptly
quitting MSNBC.
