By Doris Frankel
Sept 18 Many equity options traders appear less
worried by the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected announcement on
Wednesday of a reduction in its huge economic stimulus program
than by Washington's looming debt and budget battles.
Hedges on volatility have been on the rise, but those bets
do not look to be specifically tied to the Fed which has warned
it will wind down its $85 billion-a-month purchases of bonds if
the economy is improving.
Betting on S&P 500 Index options suggests the market doesn't
see more volatility coming this week, even though the size of
the reduction of the Fed program could be crucial to how it is
received in the markets.
"I believe the FOMC announcement will no longer be a big
market mover other than in the very short term. I expect the Fed
to weaken their economic outlook and only cut QE (quantitative
easing) by $10 billion and that is priced into the market," said
Jim Brown, editor at optionInvestor.com.
"The bigger issues will be the debt ceiling debate and the
budget battle."
The CBOE Volatility Index, a popular gauge of Wall
Street anxiety, closed at 14.53 Tuesday, which is historically
low and represents expectations for relative calm in markets.
The VIX has not traded over 18 since June and 30-day historical
volatility for the S&P 500 Index is low at 9.8 percent.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began its
two-day meeting on Tuesday. Many investors expect Fed chairman
Ben Bernanke will announce a scaling back of bond purchases to
$75 billion a month, while keeping interest rates close to zero.
"It seems like now the market is believing that tapering
will be very well managed by Bernanke, that he knows exactly
what the market is expecting and that he's not going to
disappoint," said Jack De Gan, principal and senior advisor at
Harbor Advisory in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Near-term S&P 500 index options are pricing in a move for
the benchmark by this Friday at the low end of its range over
the past year.
With the S&P 500 closing at 1705 in trading on Tuesday, the
at-the-money weekly 1705 straddle is pricing in a move of 1.1
percent in either direction by this week's expiration, said
Gareth Feighery, a founder of options education firm
MarketTamer.com in Philadelphia.
A long straddle combines the purchase of a call and put at
the same strike and expiration date and is a bet on volatility.
Derivative strategists at Goldman Sachs Group noted the
estimated move for a one-week S&P 500 straddle was 1.2 percent
as of Sept. 13, in a report on Monday. They said the implied
move is at the low end of its 1 to 3 percent range over the last
year.
"It is a sign of complacency among traders that the options
market is pricing in a relatively small move when the potential
for high volatility looms following Wednesday's (Fed)
announcement," said Feighery of MarketTamer.
VOLATILITY BETS
VIX options have become a popular alternative product for
hedging portfolios rather than S&P 500 options.
"While SPX hedging flows have been mediocre, VIX call/put
ratios are running near multi-year highs under moderate volume,"
Goldman Sachs said. A buyer of a call option tied to the VIX
hopes to guard against a large spike in volatility and a
potential pullback in stocks.
According to options analytics firm Trade Alert, VIX call
open interest has been on a steady climb since July, compared to
VIX put open interest which has been relatively low.
As of Monday, over the past two weeks, 3.51 VIX calls have
been bought as a new position versus every one VIX put purchased
on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said Ryan Detrick, senior
technical analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research. The ratio
is higher than 85 percent of the readings over the past year.
"Some people appear to be doing some prudent hedging ahead
of a potential volatile Fed event," Detrick said.
While that ratio is high, the odd timing of options
expirations complicates interpretations. September futures and
options tied to the popular VIX Index expire on Wednesday at the
opening of trading - and therefore do not cover a reaction to
the Fed decision due in the afternoon.
Henry Schwartz, president of Trade Alert, said on Tuesday
that 45 percent of the VIX open interest is in the September
contracts. Meanwhile, the October VIX contracts, which had also
been popular would capture worries related to the budget and
debt ceiling battles.
The deadline for funding the U.S. government is Sept. 30,
when a so-called "continuing resolution" enacted last March
expires. By mid-October or early November, the U.S. Treasury
likely will run out of borrowing authority.
A battle over the debt ceiling in 2011 was very costly,
resulting in the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating,
and a two-month decline of 12.4 percent in the S&P 500.
During that time, the VIX surged, rising as high as 48 at one
point. By contrast, this year's high in the VIX is just 21.91.
Excluding September, the VIX Oct. 20 calls have the largest
open interest of 233,000 contracts. Over the past two weeks, the
largest block trade, excluding September, was the
October-November 32.50 VIX call spread.
"The spread involved a roll of a long VIX call position from
October to November which illustrates some hedges remain and
appear to be longer-term views," Schwartz said.