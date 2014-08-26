NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. options exchanges,
including all three owned by Nasdaq OMX Group, said on
Tuesday that they had problems receiving information from the
main option data processor, but that the issue had been
resolved.
The system problem was due to an issue with Options Price
Reporting Authority (OPRA) data, a representative for Nasdaq
market operations said.
OPRA is a computer system that sends information on price
quotes and last trades that are executed on the exchanges and
distributed to brokers and data vendors. OPRA is overseen by a
committee made up of all of the exchanges, but is operated by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE unit.
NYSE declined to comment on the issue. A glitch in the
system last September led to a market-wide halt in options
trading.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)