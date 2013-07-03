* Jobs report has VIX elevated, more SPX put trading than
norm
* Volatility expected to stay high
* Bearish bets in emerging markets, financials seen
By Doris Frankel
July 3 Options market investors are preparing
for a bumpy ride in case of a surprise - be it a good or bad
number - from the June U.S. jobs report due out on Friday.
The stock market's wild swings have receded somewhat after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke roiled investors with talk
on June 19 of a pullback in monetary stimulus, but the nerves of
investors and traders remain frayed after those events. Given
that the jobs report is the most important monthly U.S. economic
release, and could alter expectations for the Fed's actions,
this could be a big test of the markets' confidence.
The anxiety is exacerbated by the July 4 U.S. Independence
Day holiday. While U.S. financial markets are open for a full
day on Friday, many traders and investors tend to take the day
off and enjoy a long weekend.
"There is fear going into this holiday period and people are
anticipating a large gap higher or lower in U.S. equities after
the jobs report," said Steve Place, a founder of options
analytics firm investingwithoptions.com in Austin, Texas.
The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report an increase
of 165,000 in nonfarm payrolls for June, with the household
unemployment rate expected to fall to 7.5 percent from 7.6
percent in May. On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report
showed a gain of 188,000 for private employers in June, a
possible signal of a solid report.
A weaker-than-expected figure could increase pressure on the
Fed to maintain its current program of bond buying, which would
be seen as positive for the stock and bond markets. But that may
be outweighed by concerns about what poor jobs growth would
suggest about the economy.
Options activity in the bond market is skewed slightly in
favor of higher yields, which suggests investors expect a
stronger report. If payroll growth exceeds forecasts sharply -
say, a gain of 250,000 jobs - bond prices could plunge, and
equities could drop on fears that the Fed would begin to pull
back from its bond buying sooner rather than later.
Enis Taner, global macro editor at options research firm
RiskReversal.com, said in a report on Wednesday that if the jobs
report is strong, "stocks are more likely to sell off as rates
move higher (a case of good=bad) because of the market's focus"
on the Fed potentially tapering its bond buying program.
A weak figure would disappoint investors, but might be
enough to stay the Fed's hand.
"I don't expect markets will sell off if the payroll report
is weak because monetary policy is so laser-focused on
employment, and a weak report won't add to tapering fears," said
Kristina Hooper, head of portfolio strategies at Allianz Global
Investors in New York, which manages $400 billion in assets.
"This is the one metric where good is bad and bad is good.
In general, though, it is hard to say whether we're 100 percent
in that environment still."
Either way, the prospects of greater volatility in the wake
of Friday's release has many investors in the SPDR Standard &
Poor's 500 Trust - the most popularly traded exchange
traded fund commonly known as the Spiders - taking on positions
to protect portfolios and hedge against volatility, Place said.
Various option gauges suggest a cautious tone. Over the past
10 trading days starting June 19, new options positions on the
S&P 500 favored puts over calls by more than a 2-to-1 ratio,
according to Schaeffer's Investment Research, which reviewed
data on three options exchanges.
That ratio is higher than 98 percent of the readings over
the past year, suggesting substantial hedging with put options
in recent days, said Joe Bell, senior equity analyst at
Schaeffer's Investment Research.
Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index,
has come down after breaching the 20 level in the wake of
Bernanke's comments two weeks ago, but it is still sitting above
the year's average. On Wednesday, the index closed at 16.20; it
has been below 15 through most of 2013.
"As the market has rallied this week, we did not see much of
a decline in the CBOE Volatility Index, presumably because
traders are thinking more about the market moving potential of
the jobs report," said Jared Woodard, principal of Condor
Options, an options research firm in Forest, Virginia.
Joe Tigay, investment advisor at The Stutland Volatility
Group, which specializes in option strategies for institutions
and retail investors based in Chicago, said demand for
out-of-the-money VIX call options has remained steady over the
past two days, which he called "sort of a rainy day insurance
policy for a potential pullback in stocks and a spike up in
volatility."
VIX calls are often used by institutional traders as a hedge
against rising volatility.
Concern about volatility in emerging markets has been even
higher. Those markets have been battered in the last few weeks,
as the expected pullback in Fed stimulus caused a large-scale
exiting of long positions in emerging markets. Mass protests in
Brazil, Turkey and Egypt haven't helped, and neither has China's
crackdown on lending by its so-called shadow banking sector,
which is loosely regulated and arranges financing outside the
traditional banking system.
Traders on Tuesday traded about 570,000 options on the
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund, with a
put-to-call ratio of 4.45:1, according to options analytics firm
Trade Alert. That ratio far exceeds the 22-day moving average of
1.91.
The CBOE Emerging Markets Volatility Index surged
nearly 18 percent to 30.18 on Tuesday as traders braced for more
turmoil across global markets. It rose further on Wednesday to
30.77, up 1.95 percent.
Bank stocks were also targeted for bearish bets. In the
Financial Select Sector SPDR fund, nearly seven puts
were bought for every call as a new position on three U.S.
options exchanges during the past 10 trading sessions starting
June 19, Schaeffer's said. That ratio is higher than 90 percent
of the readings over the past 12 months, Bell said.