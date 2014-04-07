(Recasts, adds details)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 7 The battle over a
proposed ban in California on using killer whales in
entertainment shows at amusement parks like SeaWorld stepped up
on Monday, as animal rights activists converged on Sacramento to
present petitions they said were signed by 1.2 million people
worldwide.
The symbolic move to present the petitions by
representatives of the Animal Welfare Institute and others came
a day before a committee of state lawmakers was set to debate a
bill to end orca shows at SeaWorld's San Diego park.
The lobbying comes after executives from SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc spent two days at the state capitol
presenting their case.
The bill to ban orca shows at parks in California was
introduced by state Assemblyman Richard Bloom, a Santa Monica
Democrat, who has said he was inspired by the documentary film,
"Blackfish," which tells the story of an orca that killed a
trainer at SeaWorld's park in Orlando, Florida, in 2010.
The bill would ban using the majestic black-and-white
mammals in shows, a mainstay of the SeaWorld theme parks, and
would also outlaw domestic breeding of the whales.
"SeaWorld is already mounting a vicious campaign to defeat
this assemblyman's brave move," the advocacy group Sum of Us
declared on its website, urging followers to sign the petitions.
"Blackfish," which supporters planned to screen near the
capitol in Sacramento later on Monday, shows what supporters say
is ill treatment of the animals at SeaWorld parks, including the
separation of young orcas from their mothers despite the
animals' social and matriarchal nature.
"The film got wide distribution so we are not surprised that
people were misled by the falsehoods and tricks in the movie,"
said John Reilly, president of SeaWorld's San Diego park. "It's
understandable that many people would sign a petition on the
premise of the movie. We know that when they learn the facts,
people support SeaWorld."
Reilly told lawmakers last week that the accusations were
untrue. He said the filmmakers exaggerated a claim that animals
were separated from their mothers by using footage of a baby
orca while discussing the removal of a much older animal from
the group because it had been disruptive.
He also said the company does not capture wild orcas for use
in its shows, and has not done so for 30 years. SeaWorld also
runs a multimillion-dollar animal rescue program and funds many
avenues of marine science research, he added.
"This film was a piece of propaganda and an attempt to
exploit a tragic incident," Reilly said.
RETHINKING ORCA SHOWS
Naomi Rose, an orca biologist with the Animal Welfare
Institute who served as an adviser to the film, said that
although other states have implemented bans on orca shows,
California would be the first state that actually has such
entertainment to do so.
"I've been waiting for 20 years for someone like Mr. Bloom
to come along and do something about this," said Rose, who
believes that the shows, which feature orcas jumping through
hoops of fire and performing other tricks, are inhumane.
Many consumers are rethinking the company's use of marine
mammal parks in the wake of the film, which came out last year.
But supporters of SeaWorld say it has been a part of the San
Diego economy for decades, providing jobs and serving as the No.
1 paid tourist attraction in the area.
The bill is opposed by a Republican state assemblyman who
represents part of the San Diego area. Moreover, the incoming
speaker of the state assembly, Toni Atkins, is a longtime
supporter of the park, and recently spoke at its 50th
anniversary celebration.
Atkins, a Democrat, has refrained from saying whether she
will support the bill, but she stressed the importance of the
park to the region in a statement sent to Reuters.
"In my many years of experience with the folks at SeaWorld,
everyone I have met there has had a deep concern and affection
for the animals in their care," Atkins said. "When a sea animal
needs care, San Diegans immediately think of SeaWorld."
