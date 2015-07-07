By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore., July 7
dramatically expand access to birth control after Governor Kate
Brown signed laws that will allow women to get a yearlong supply
of oral contraceptives directly from pharmacists without a trip
to the doctor, lawmakers and a legal expert said on Tuesday.
"I would say Oregon is definitely at the forefront," said
Mara Gandal-Powers, counsel for the National Women's Law Center,
a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit advocacy group.
One measure, signed by Brown on Monday, allows women to get
birth control pills directly from a pharmacist without a
doctor's visit or prescription. Oregon is the second state
behind California to pass such regulations.
The other law allows women to obtain a yearlong supply of
birth control at a time rather than having to come back every 30
or 90 days, the first such measure in the nation, Brown said
after signing the measure last month.
The laws will take effect early next year.
The District of Columbia also has approved a law allowing
women to obtain a year's worth of birth control supplies but it
must be approved by Congress before becoming law, Gandal-Powers
said.
The two Oregon laws faced opposition from some Republicans
who warned of increased healthcare costs and from the Oregon
Catholic Conference, which opposes birth control pills on
religious grounds.
The Oregon bill that allows pharmacists to directly
prescribe oral contraceptives came after bipartisan lawmakers
who are also physicians studied California's proposal.
"Oregon is now the easiest place in the nation for women to
access birth control," Republican state Representative Knute
Buehler, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Board of Pharmacists
will be responsible for structuring rules to ensure safety,
Buehler said.
The other law, granting a year's supply of pills, was
initiated by a Democratic lawmaker who cited studies showing the
rates of unintended pregnancy and abortion decrease
significantly when women receive a one-year supply of oral
contraceptives, instead of in one- or three-month intervals.
The law also requires insurance companies to reimburse
patients all at once.
Brown said the measure will benefit women who lack the
ability to travel for frequent doctor appointments, such as
those living in rural areas or attending college.
