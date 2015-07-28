By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore., July 28
Brown on Tuesday ordered state agencies to reduce water
consumption as the West Coast state languishes under an ongoing
drought that is also prompting water-use limits and warnings in
neighboring California and Washington state.
Brown's goal is to reduce state water consumption by at
least 15 percent or more on average across all state-owned
facilities on or before Dec. 31, 2020, she said in a statement.
State agencies must begin to report their progress this
November and annually thereafter.
"Water is the foundation for our economies, communities,
ecosystems, and quality of life," Brown said in a statement.
"State government's efforts to address climate change must
include reduced consumption and other conservation measures as
water shortages become the new normal."
Brown's executive order comes as she has declared drought
emergencies for 23 of the state's 36 counties, more than double
the number of last year's drought declarations.
It also comes as the West Coast states of California and
Washington enact water conservation measures and burn
restrictions as areas grapple with historic drought conditions
and record low snowpack.
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee issued a statewide
drought emergency in May as the snowpack in the mountains fell
to historic lows.
Earlier this month Seattle's public utility downgraded its
water supply outlook to "fair" from "good" and urged residents
to limit plant-watering.
In California last week, regulators proposed a record $1.5
million fine against a northern California irrigation district
accused of defying emergency drought restrictions.
Cliff Mass, an atmospheric sciences professor at the
University of Washington, said the lack of snowpack and the heat
in Oregon is almost completely due to an unusual large-scale air
pattern, not human-induced global climate change.
Water reduction measures will include inspecting restrooms
for leaks and stopping non-essential irrigation, among other
efforts, state water policy analyst Diana Enright said.
The state's Water Resources Department will help guide
agencies as they try to reduce water usage, Enright added,
noting that several entities have already started conserving
water.
Nearly a dozen Oregon cities have also implemented voluntary
water curtailment measures, Enright said.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by
Eric M. Johnson and Sandra Maler)