NEW YORK, June 16 Oregon has asked federal
regulators to stop trains carrying oil traveling through the
state, according to a letter seen by Reuters, just weeks after a
train derailed in the state, the first major oil-by-rail
accident in a year.
In a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration dated
June 8, the Oregon Department of Transportation said preliminary
findings of an investigation into the incident in Mosier
suggested inspectors might not be able to detect the problem
that likely caused the crash.
In the accident, a Union Pacific train carrying
crude oil derailed, burst into flames and spilled crude along
Oregon's scenic Columbia River gorge.
A preliminary investigation suggested a failure with a bolt
that fastened the rail to the railroad ties.
"Until the underlying cause of the bolt failures is
understood and, a means of detecting this defect is developed,
we request a moratorium on running unit oil trains over sections
of track that contain track fasteners of this material within
the state of Oregon," said the administrator for the state
transportation department in the letter first reported by The
Oregonian.
While rail shipments have dipped from more than 1 million
barrels per day in 2014 as a result of the lengthy slump in oil
prices, the crash reignited calls for tighter safety regulations
for transporting crude by rail.
Justin Jacobs, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said the
company would continue to transport crude oil safely and
according to federal law.
"We absolutely understand the concerns out there. We take
them very seriously. Safety is a top priority," a spokesman
said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Luc Cohen; writing by
Josephine Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)