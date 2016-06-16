(Updating with details throughout)
NEW YORK, June 16 Oregon has called for federal
regulators to ban trains carrying oil in the state, ramping up
pressure for more stringent safety checks weeks after an oil
train derailed near Portland, the first major oil-by-rail
accident in a year.
In a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration dated
June 8, the Oregon Department of Transportation said preliminary
findings of an investigation suggested inspectors might not be
able to determine the cause.
In the accident, a Union Pacific train carrying
crude oil derailed, burst into flames and spilled crude along
Oregon's scenic Columbia River gorge. Nobody was
injured.
A preliminary investigation suggested a failure with a bolt
that fastened the rail to the railroad ties.
A spokesman for the FRA said the agency will respond to the
letter.
Oregon is the first U.S. state to request such a move,
although environmental lobbyists have called for years for a
moratorium on oil trains after a series of explosive
accidents.
Lac Megantic, in Canada's Quebec province, issued a
moratorium on crude-by-rail in the town after a disastrous
accident killed 47 people in 2013.
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday renewed
calls in a letter to the Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
for the government to lower speed limits for oil trains, speed
up the switch to newer tank cars and introduce electronic
brakes.
Experts said it was unlikely federal authorities would
enforce ban such as Oregon requested.
"The states could do it on their own. I don't know that the
FRA necessarily would," said Tom Williamson, who owns
Transportation Consultants.
"We move a lot of products in this country that are a lot
more hazardous than crude oil."
Washington State does not believe it has the authority to
call a moratorium on oil trains, a spokeswoman for Inslee said.
The state passed a law last year requiring operators to notify
first responders when a train was entering the state.
QUEBEC TO OREGON
Oregon does not have any refineries, but its railroads carry
crude from major U.S. producing hubs like North Dakota to feed
refineries in Washington to the north. Five refineries with
combined capacity 800,000 barrels per day operate there.
"If there's a successful ban on crude-by-rail, it's going to
be displaced, and we will get crude over the water," Marcia
Nielsen, a spokeswoman for U.S. Oil & Refining Co, which
operates a refinery in Tacoma, Washington.
Rail shipments have dipped from more than 1 million barrels
per day in 2014 as a result of the lengthy slump in oil prices,
but this month's crash reignited calls for tighter safety
regulations even as train operators prepare for new laws, which
come into effect in 2018.
TRAIN CAUTION
BNSF railroad urged caution against a blanket ban
that would impede interstate commerce.
"It is important to remember that hazardous materials are an
essential part of providing for public safety and health, and
for driving our economy," a spokeswoman for the company, which
is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, said in a statement.
"Preventing these trains from getting to their destinations
could have a negative impact on Washington's ability to provide
reliable fuel that drives the state's economy."
The company said it has also been developing predictive
analytics to discover potential issues before they arise.
Justin Jacobs, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said the
company would continue to transport crude oil safely and
according to federal law.
"We absolutely understand the concerns out there. We take
them very seriously. Safety is a top priority," he said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Luc Cohen and Jessica
Resnick-Ault; writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)