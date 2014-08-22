By Teresa Carson
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. Aug 22 The state of Oregon sued
Oracle America Inc. and six of its top executives
Friday, accusing the software giant of fraud for failing to
deliver a working website for the Affordable Care Act program.
The 126-page lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court,
claims that fraud, lying and "a pattern of racketeering" by
Oracle cost the state and its Cover Oregon program hundreds of
millions of dollars.
"Not only were Oracle's claims lies, Oracle's work was
abysmal," the lawsuit said. Oregon paid Oracle about $240.3
million for a system that never worked, the suit said.
Oracle issued a statement saying the suit "is a desperate
attempt to deflect blame from Cover Oregon and the governor for
their failures to manage a complex IT project. The complaint is
a fictional account of the Oregon Healthcare Project."
The company said it expects to prevail in both the state
court lawsuit and in a breach of contract suit it filed against
Cover Oregon two weeks ago in federal court.
Oregon was initially enthusiastic about the federal
healthcare plan, commonly known as Obamacare. The state plan,
called Cover Oregon, ran quirky, engaging television commercials
and print ads in advance of the rollout.
But, the Oracle-built site never worked and Oregonians were
forced to submit paper applications in a hastily-organized
process. In April Oregon moved to an exchange run by the federal
government.
The long-expected lawsuit bases some of its claims on
information apparently given to the state by a former employee.
The whistle-blower told the state that Oracle "planned ...
a behind the scenes effort" to keep the state from hiring an
outside systems integrator who would oversee the project.
The suit asks Oracle to pay for Cover Oregon's financial
losses, plus penalties for damages.
"The complaint filed contains serious new allegations of
fraud, deceit and corruption by Oracle," Oregon Governor John
Kitzhaber, a former emergency room doctor, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Teresa Carson in Portland; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Jim Loney)