* DC's love of trees started with Washington, Jefferson
* City has plans to increase canopy coverage
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 3 Power utilities and
regulators alike blame downed trees as the main culprit for
power outages across the U.S. capital region this week, but the
area's love affair with a green canopy shows no signs of
abating.
Nearly a million people in the Washington area remained
without power and baked in searing heat on Tuesday after a brief
but violent windstorm known as a "derecho" hit the region Friday
night.
Washington has a long history of tree lovers. It includes
former presidents such as George Washington, despite the
legendary story about him chopping down a cherry tree, and
Thomas Jefferson, who ordered poplars planted on Pennsylvania
Avenue between the Capitol Building and the White House.
Arboreal fervor went into overdrive in the 1870s when
Alexander "Boss" Shepherd, who served as Washington's leader,
ordered the planting of 60,000 trees.
These days even as extreme storms in both summer and winter
knock down trees contributing to power outages that last several
days, residents say keeping large trees is a price worth paying.
Allen Ross, a photographer who lives in Silver Spring,
Maryland, said he's willing to live with large trees even though
he's experienced lengthy storm-related power outages at least
once a year since moving to his house in 2008. This time
stifling heat from the lack of air-conditioning forced him to
cancel an open house to show his home, which is for sale.
"We do have a pretty spectacular urban suburban canopy,"
said Ross, who hopes to move to another leafy community nearby.
"It's the sacrifice that we have to make for having such a great
canopy. I'm willing to live with the trees even if they knock
power out, which they do."
TREES TAKE THE FALL FOR POWER WOES
Trees are certainly not the only cause of power outages and
they are not the only reason why it takes the region so long to
get power restored. After winter storms in 2010 caused outages,
regulators ordered utility Pepco to strengthen its grid
and undertake other changes expected to head off lengthy future
outages.
Regulators will study the causes of this outage. But Paula
Carmody, who represents consumers as the People's Counsel for
Maryland, said utilities have long tried to make trees take the
fall for the power woes. "The utility companies try to blame the
victim and that just doesn't work."
In fact, Washington's percentage of trees is average
compared to other cities, said Mark Buscaino, the executive
director of Casey Trees, a non-profit group that restores and
protects trees in the capital. Washington has canopy coverage of
35 percent, while Boston has 30 percent and Pittsburgh has 42,
he said.
Still, Montgomery County in Maryland, Arlington County in
Virginia and the capital city are all members of Tree City USA,
which requires them to establish tree boards or departments run
by professional foresters or aborists. That not only shows the
region's passion for trees, but the interest has also sparked
vigorous debates about the extent to which trees should be cut
back from power lines.
If trees are a risk to power reliability, one solution could
be to bury power lines. But that can cost $3 million to $12
million per mile, said Marcus Beal, a spokesman for Pepco. He
said the company is considering burying lines in communities
that have had the most problems with trees.
The costs of burying lines would be passed on to residents
and businesses that pay the power bills, consumer groups said.
The debate about trees and power outages is sure to grow
louder. Washington's Mayor Vincent Gray this year set a goal of
expanding the city's canopy to 40 percent from 35 percent.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Philip Barbara)