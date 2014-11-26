(Corrects spelling of Terry McGuire's name from Maguire in
ninth paragraph)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 25 The Environmental Protection
Agency is expected to propose on Wednesday more stringent air
quality standards for ground-level ozone, the main culprit in
smog, sources said.
Under a court-ordered deadline of next Monday to release its
proposal, the agency could propose a National Ambient Air
Quality Standard between 65 and 70 parts per billion
concentration of ozone, and take comment on standards within a
60-75 ppb range, sources familiar with the matter said.
That would compare with the current level of 75 ppb set
under then-President George W. Bush in 2008
The EPA would have to finalize the rule by October 2015. The
agency declined to comment
The proposal, which will apply not only to power plants but
to cars and oil and gas facilities, is expected to face
opposition from industry groups.
The tougher standards would be closer to the proposal
drafted in 2011 by former EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson, which
was withdrawn by President Barack Obama before its release
because of concerns about regulatory costs during a time of
economic recovery.
Although Obama had directed the EPA to come up with a new
proposal, the agency did not take action, prompting the American
Lung Association and green groups Earthjustice, the Sierra Club,
the Environmental Defense Fund and the Natural Resources Defense
Council to sue and get a court-ordered deadline.
Health and environment groups say the new standards can
lower the risk of early deaths, asthma and other respiratory
illnesses from the pollutant.
"President Obama is not up for re-election. This should be
a centerpiece of his environmental legacy," said Terry McGuire,
the Sierra Club's Washington representative on smog pollution.
He said the coalition of green and health groups had been
pressing for a standard of 60 ppb, but added he could support a
range of 60-70 ppb, which EPA scientists have recommended.
For months, industry groups had been preparing for the
release of a standard as low as 60 ppb, estimating a price tag
of $270 billion a year, according to the National Association of
Manufacturers.
Howard Feldman, regulatory affairs director at the American
Petroleum Institute, said air quality would continue to improve
without regulatory change.
Setting the standard at the level proposed by the EPA would
make attainment "extremely difficult" for 94 percent of the
country, Feldman said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Cooney)