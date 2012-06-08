June 8 The Miss Universe Organization on Friday
launched a legal action for defamation against a beauty queen
who said recent Miss USA pageant results were rigged.
The group that runs the Miss Universe and Miss USA contests,
which is co-owned by celebrity businessman Donald Trump, said it
was seeking damages against Sheena Monnin, who resigned her Miss
Pennsylvania crown earlier this week.
"The Miss Universe Organization has filed legal action
against Sheena Monnin in accordance with its official contract.
The Miss Universe Organization intends on pursuing all of its
legal rights and remedies, including monetary damages, against
Ms Monnin for her ongoing defamatory statements," the
organization said in a statement.
Monnin, 27, quit the group on Monday saying a fellow
contestant in Sunday's Miss USA pageant had seen a list
containing the names of the top five girls hours before the show
had begun.
Trump shot back on U.S. television, saying Monnin's
assertion was "ridiculous" and suggesting she was a poor loser
after failing to place in the top 16 at the Miss USA pageant.
Monnin has refused to back down, telling NBC television's
"Today" show o n Friday that she was "prepared to continue to
pursue the truth."
Friday's action was not filed as a formal lawsuit because of
a contract that requires disputes between the Miss Universe
Organization and contestants be settled in private arbitration.
The Miss Universe Organization declined to give details of
the legal action or the amount of damages being sought, citing
that agreement.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Dale Hudson)