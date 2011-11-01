* Nearly 15,000 died in 2008 of painkiller overdoses
* Millions report non-medical use of painkillers
* Death rate highest among males, whites, middle-aged
By Alina Selyukh
Nov 1 Nearly 15,000 Americans died from an
overdose of prescription painkillers in 2008, a record rate
that has outstripped fatalities from illegal drugs like cocaine
and heroin combined, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated
that as of last year 12 million Americans were using
prescription opioid or narcotic pain relievers, such as
Vicodin, OxyContin and methadone, for the high they cause
instead of their true medical purpose, or without a legitimate
prescription.
Many get the drugs by eliciting prescriptions from several
doctors, also known as "doctor shopping," or through so-called
"pill mills," prescription forgery rings and illegal online
pharmacies.
The amount of painkillers made available at U.S.
pharmacies, hospitals and doctors' offices quadrupled from 1999
to 2010, contributing to the overdose death rate that more than
tripled over the decade.
"More of a problem is now created by a few irresponsible
doctors than drug pushers on street corners," CDC Director Dr.
Thomas Frieden told reporters in a phone briefing.
In fact, enough painkillers were prescribed last year to
medicate every American adult every four hours for a month.
"The system is awash with opioids, drugs that get people
hooked and keep them hooked," Frieden said.
More men died of overdosing on painkillers than women in
2008 and the death rate was worst among middle-aged, white
Americans, the CDC report showed.
By state, it found the painkiller abuse problem at its
worst in Oklahoma, where more than 8 percent of people over the
age of 12 abused opioid pain relievers in 2008 to 2009.
Oregon was next in line with almost 7 percent of the
population reported to abuse painkillers. The rate was just
over 6 percent in Rhode Island and Washington state.
New Mexico, West Virginia and Nevada saw the most people
killed by the abuse. The lowest death rate was in Nebraska.
The alarming spread of prescription drug abuse has prompted
a campaign by President Barack Obama's administration.
In recent crackdowns, U.S. authorities have made arrests in
Florida, where CDC has found the highest rate of prescription
painkillers sold per person, and suburban Philadelphia.
One included an operation to shut down "pill mills" and
another was a bust of illicit workplace distribution at
