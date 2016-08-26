(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Pakistan's continued support
for resurgent militant groups hostile to the United States,
coupled with warming U.S. military and business relations with
India, is sharply diminishing Islamabad's strategic importance
as an ally to Washington, U.S. military, diplomatic, and
intelligence officials and outside experts said.
The United States has cut both military and economic aid to
Pakistan sharply in recent years, reflecting mounting
frustration among a growing number of officials with the
nuclear-armed country's support for the Taliban in neighboring
Afghanistan.
That frustration has dogged U.S.-Pakistan ties for more than
a decade, but has spiked anew as the militant Islamic group has
advanced in parts of Afghanistan that U.S. and allied forces
once helped to secure, U.S. officials and analysts say.
"We're seeing a very definitive and very sharp reorienting
of U.S. policy in South Asia away from Afghanistan-Pakistan and
more towards India," said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert
with the Woodrow Wilson Center, a Washington think-tank.
(Graphic showing U.S. annual military and civilian aid to
Pakistan since 2011: tmsnrt.rs/2boG04J)
The U.S. relationship with Pakistan has long been a
transactional one marked by mutual mistrust, marriages of
convenience, and mood swings.
The long-standing U.S. frustration with Pakistan's refusal
to stop supporting the Taliban, especially within the U.S.
military and intelligence community, is now overriding President
Barack Obama's administration's desire to avoid renewed military
involvement in Afghanistan, as well as concerns that China could
capitalize on fraying ties between Washington and Islamabad, the
U.S. officials said.
Obama announced last month he would keep U.S. troop levels
in Afghanistan at 8,400 through the end of his administration,
shelving plans to cut the force in half by year end.
American civilian and military aid to Pakistan, once the
third-largest recipient of U.S. foreign assistance, is expected
to total less than $1 billion in 2016, down from a recent peak
of more than $3.5 billion in 2011, according to U.S. government
data. The United States has not appropriated less than $1
billion to Pakistan since at least 2007.
The decrease also comes amid budget constraints and shifting
global priorities for the United States, including fighting
Islamic State militants, a resurgent Russia and an increasingly
assertive China.
In March, Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he would seek to bar
$430 million in U.S. funding for Islamabad's purchase of $700
million of Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 fighter jets.
Earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter refused
to authorize $300 million in military reimbursements to
Pakistan, citing the limited gains the country has made fighting
the militant Haqqani network, which is based in the country's
tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. The approval of such funding
has been mostly routine in the past.
LIMITS OF COOPERATION
The U.S. Congress has yet to authorize hundreds of millions
of dollars in aid to Pakistan for the next fiscal year. The
Pentagon is due to authorize $350 million in military aid for
the next fiscal year, and is unlikely to approve it under the
Obama administration, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on
the condition of anonymity.
"Congress is no longer willing to fund a state that supports
the Afghan Taliban, which is killing American soldiers," said
Bruce Riedel, a Brookings Institution expert and former CIA
officer who headed Obama's first Afghanistan policy review.
In a stark illustration of the limits of U.S.-Pakistan
cooperation, the United States killed Taliban leader Mullah
Akhtar Mansour in a drone strike in Pakistan's remote
Baluchistan region in May, without informing Pakistan.
Some U.S. officials still warn of the dangers of allowing
relations with Pakistan to deteriorate. In a July 26 opinion
piece in the Financial Times, Senator John McCain, chairman of
the Senate Armed Services Committee, argued that "the strategic
imperative for improved relations between the U.S. and Pakistan
is clear - for the safety of American troops and the success of
their mission in Afghanistan, for the stability of the region
and for the national security of both Pakistan and the U.S."
A senior Pakistani defense official said the United States
will continue to need Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.
Authorities in Islamabad have long rejected accusations that
Pakistan has provided support and sanctuary to militants
operating in Afghanistan.
"We have lost over a hundred billion dollars in fighting
terrorism, which is more than anything they have given us," said
the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In any event, the official said, Pakistan can turn to other
sources of aid, including China. Last year the two countries
launched a plan for energy and infrastructure projects in
Pakistan worth $46 billion.
Nevertheless, the U.S. tilt toward India, Pakistan's
arch-foe, is likely to continue.
U.S. defense companies including Lockheed Martin and
Boeing Co. are entering the Indian market, and the
country has become the world's second-largest arms buyer after
Saudi Arabia, according to data compiled by the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute.
Earlier this year, India and the United States agreed in
principle to share military logistics, as both sides seek to
counter the growing maritime assertiveness of China.
