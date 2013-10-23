UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday he urged President Barack Obama to end drone strikes in Pakistan, touching on a sore subject in relations between the two countries.
"I also brought up the issue of drones in our meeting, emphasizing the need to end ... such strikes" Sharif told reporters after meeting with Obama in the Oval Office.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.