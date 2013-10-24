WASHINGTON Oct 23 Pakistani Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif urged U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday to
end drone strikes in Pakistan, touching on a sore subject just
as relations between the two countries improve after years of
suspicion over Afghanistan and the U.S. counterterrorism fight.
"I ... brought up the issue of drones in our meeting,
emphasizing the need for an end to such strikes," Sharif told
reporters after meeting with Obama in the Oval Office.
But the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that while top
Pakistani officials denounce the U.S. drone program, they have
secretly endorsed it for years and are routinely given
classified briefings on targets and casualties.
The Post, citing secret CIA documents and Pakistani
diplomatic memos, said that markings on some documents indicated
they were prepared by the CIA's Counterterrorism Center so they
could be shown to Pakistani officials. The documents discuss
strikes that killed dozens of alleged al Qaeda operatives and in
which they say no civilians were killed.
The Post said a CIA spokesman it contacted did not dispute
the authenticity of the documents.
U.S.-Pakistani relations were badly strained following the
2011 Navy SEAL raid that killed al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden
deep inside Pakistan where he was in hiding. But they appear to
be on the mend as the United States prepares to pull forces out
of Afghanistan in 2014.
The United States has quietly restarted security assistance
to Pakistan after freezing aid during the period of soured
relations, when Washington frequently voiced complaints about
the ties of the Pakistani intelligence service to militant
groups active in Afghanistan.
A series of major setbacks in recent years included a 2011
NATO air strike that mistakenly killed Pakistani border guards
and another incident that year in which a CIA contractor killed
two men on the streets of Lahore.
Obama acknowledged tensions and "misunderstandings" between
the two countries. He said he and Sharif had pledged to work
together on security issues in ways that "respect Pakistan's
sovereignty."
"We committed to working together and making sure that
rather than this being a source of tension between our two
countries, this can be a source of strength for us working
together," Obama said.
Sharif was elected prime minister in June in a historic
election that marked Pakistan's first civilian transfer of power
after the completion of a full term by a democratically elected
government. He is the first Pakistani leader to visit the White
House in five years.
"To see a peaceful transition of one democratically elected
government to another was an enormous milestone for Pakistan,"
Obama said.
Much of U.S. security aid to Pakistan is intended to bolster
the ability of its military to counter militants in
semi-autonomous tribal areas.
For fiscal year 2014, which began on Oct. 1, Obama has
requested $1.162 billion from Congress for Pakistan, including
$857 million in civilian aid and $305 million in security
assistance.
The U.S. use of armed drones to attack suspected militants
in Pakistan has long been controversial, although the number of
incidents has dropped in recent months.
The issue came up again this week when Amnesty International
and Human Rights Watch accused the United States of breaking
international law by killing civilians in missile and drone
strikes intended for militants in Pakistan and Yemen.
White House spokesman Jay Carney called it "a hard fact of
war" that U.S. strikes sometimes result in civilian casualties,
but said drone strikes did so far less than conventional
attacks. The United States takes pains to make sure any such
strikes conform to domestic and international law, he said.