* Drone strikes a source of anti-American criticism
* Pakistan rejected drone strikes after border deaths
By Missy Ryan and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Shortly before the
United States ended a two-month pause in missile strikes on
militants in Pakistan last month, senior U.S. officials
telephoned their Pakistani counterparts and told them Washington
would be resuming its covert drone program despite mounting
objections in Islamabad.
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton were among those who spoke with Pakistani officials
shortly before the eight-week pause in the drone program ended,
sources familiar with the issue said.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, spoke to his Pakistani counterpart General Ashfaq Kayani
around the same time, the sources said, but a U.S. defense
official said the two men did not discuss drone strikes.
The strike that followed on Jan. 10, when U.S. aircraft
fired missiles at a home in the North Waziristan tribal area,
was the first such attack since U.S. aircraft, in a mishap that
plunged bilateral ties into a tailspin, killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers along remote border with Afghanistan.
The Nov. 26 border incident infuriated a vulnerable
government in Islamabad and prompted Pakistani officials to
signal, in more emphatic terms than they had previously, that
they would no longer accept U.S. drone strikes. That set the
Obama administration up for yet another potential collision with
Pakistan as it continues a controversial drone program that has
become a centerpiece of U.S. efforts to quash militancy there.
The Pakistani border deaths, which NATO deemed an accident
and a tragedy, prompted Pakistan to shut down an overland supply
route that is key for NATO troops in Afghanistan and to force
U.S. personnel off an air base in southwest Pakistan that had
been used to launch drone strikes in Pakistan's tribal areas.
In public, the U.S. missile strikes are a frequent target of
criticism for Pakistani politicians, who decry them as a
violation of the country's sovereignty. But in private,
Pakistani leaders have long supported and even encouraged the
strikes provided they steer clear of certain areas and targets.
Yet even as both governments try to put the relationship
back together, current and former U.S. officials speaking on
condition of anonymity said the Obama administration will not
hesitate to continue the aerial strikes when targets and
intelligence are sufficiently compelling.
TRUST DEFICIT
But the U.S. officials also said they are unlikely to give
Pakistan advance notice about drone strikes for the time being,
given the lack of trust on both sides and what American
officials describe as a track record in Pakistan of intelligence
leaks allowing militants to get away before planned attacks are
launched.
However, drone operators might still use information from
Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI to locate targets.
The strikes have become central to President Barack Obama's
counter-terrorism strategy in Pakistan, where the United States
has failed to persuade Islamabad to take stronger action against
militants that have long stoked violence in Afghanistan.
Many U.S. officials complain that messages from Pakistan's
top leadership have been - and continue to be - inconsistent.
There was no immediate comment from the White House or the
State Department on the resumption of the strikes.
The strikes may take on additional importance as the United
States rushes to make military progress ahead of a looming
deadline to withdraw most of its troops from Afghanistan.
Yet the drone program has also fueled simmering
anti-American sentiment in Pakistan, heaping additional pressure
on the weak civilian government and even on its powerful
military, already buffeted by unusual public criticism after the
unilateral U.S. raid that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
in Pakistan last year.
Following the November border incident, U.S. officials
insisted there was no formal decision to suspend drone strikes.
Other strikes have followed the initial Jan. 10 attack,
including several reported to have killed senior militants
including some reportedly affiliated with al Qaeda or the
Pakistani Taliban.
But U.S. officials acknowledged that the strikes are likely
to proceed at a lower rate in the immediate future, in part
because of bilateral tensions and in part because launching the
flights from neighboring Afghanistan has posed logistical and
operational obstacles.
While officials in Islamabad have signalled they are ready
to repair ties to a certain extent, the drone strikes will be a
major consideration as Pakistani lawmakers conclude a
parliamentary review of ties with the United States.
Sherry Rehman, the former information minister and human
rights campaigner who last month became Islamabad's new
ambassador to the United States, suggested in her first address
in Washington that the review and the low point following the
border deaths offered a chance to improve U.S.-Pakistani
cooperation.
"Critics of a strong US-Pakistan relationship are
questioning its viability in both nations, yet I feel we can use
this opportunity to re-set our relationship on a clearer, more
stable footing," she said last week during a speech at the U.S.
Institute of Peace.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who will meet
Clinton in London on Thursday to try to repair damaged ties,
said parliament was looking at "terms of re-engagement."
Rehman said better communication and more consistent
messages from public officials was needed on both sides.
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Cynthia Osterman)