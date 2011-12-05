* Pakistan wants Americans out of facility by Dec. 11
* Base was used for drone flights against militants
WASHINGTON Dec 5 U.S. personnel have taken
steps to evacuate a remote airfield in Pakistan that had been
used for staging classified drone flights directed against
militants, U.S. and Pakistani sources said on Monday.
Following a NATO airstrike last month during which 24
Pakistani troops were killed accidentally, Pakistan ordered
U.S. personnel to vacate the airfield at Shamsi in its
Baluchistan region by Dec. 11.
After receiving this ultimatum - which initially was
transmitted to the Obama administration in the form of a press
release - the United States began preparing for a possible move
of American personnel out of the facility.
On Monday, a Pakistani military official, who requested
anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media,
told Reuters: "There is some activity happening at the base
because of the deadline given to the Americans. They are moving
some equipment and vacating personnel."
Two other sources close to the Pakistani and American
governments confirmed that U.S. personnel had begun marshaling
personnel and equipment to be moved out of the base in the
event the Pakistanis do not relent on their demand.
"We're not going to comment specifically on Shamsi but we
will comply with the Pakistani requests," Pentagon press
secretary George Little said on Monday.
The Pakistani airbase had been used by U.S. forces,
including the CIA, to stage elements of a clandestine U.S.
counter-terrorism operation to attack suspected encampments of
militants associated with al Qaeda, the Taliban and Pakistan's
home-grown Haqqani network, using unmanned drone aircraft armed
with missiles.
President Barack Obama stepped up the drone campaign after
he took office. U.S. officials say it has produced major
successes in decimating the central leadership of al Qaeda and
putting associated militant groups on the defensive.
Pakistani authorities started threatening U.S. personnel
with eviction from the Shamsi base in the wake of the raid last
May in which U.S. commandos killed Osama bin Laden at his
hide-out near Islamabad without notifying Pakistani officials
in advance.
In an attempt to mollify the Pakistanis, U.S. authorities
began limiting drone flights from the base to nonlethal
surveillance flights. But in the wake of the latest deadly NATO
air strike, Pakistani authorities renewed and stepped up
pressure on the U.S. to vacate the base entirely.
Obama on Sunday called Pakistan's President Asif Ali
Zardari to offer condolences over a NATO airstrike that killed
the 24 Pakistani troops and provoked a crisis in relations
between the two countries. [ID:nN1E7B303S] and [ID:nPAKISTAN]
