WASHINGTON Feb 25 U.S. Senator John McCain on
Thursday urged the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold a
hearing on the possible sale of Lockheed Martin Corp
F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan.
McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee,
told reporters he was concerned about the timing of the Obama
administration's decision to approve the sale of the fighter
jets to Pakistan, and potential consequences for U.S. relations
with India.
"I would rather have seen it kicked over into the next
administration," McCain said.
He said a hearing would help senators decide what to do
about the proposed sale, noting that he was himself very
"conflicted."
The U.S. government announced on Feb. 12 that it had
approved the sale to Pakistan of up to eight F-16 fighter jets,
as well as radars and other equipment in a deal valued at $699
million.
The deal drew immediate criticism from India.
U.S. lawmakers now have 30 days to block the sale, although
such action is rare since deals are usually well-vetted before
any formal notification.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker
allowed the Obama administration to proceed with the deal, but
said he would not approve using U.S. funds to pay for the planes
through the foreign military financing (FMF) program.
Corker told Secretary of State John Kerry in a letter
earlier this month that he was concerned about Pakistan's ties
to the Haqqani network, a militant group that U.S. officials
have said is behind attacks in Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)