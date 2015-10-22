(Recasts with White House statement)
By David Brunnstrom and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Oct 22 At a time of heightened
tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, U.S.
President Barack Obama urged Pakistan on Thursday to avoid
developments in its nuclear weapons program that could increase
risks and instability.
In talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the
White House, Obama also sought help in getting the Afghan
Taliban back to peace talks, something vital to his faltering
bid to bring U.S. troops back from Afghanistan.
With tensions high between Pakistan and India, Washington
has been concerned about Pakistan's development of new nuclear
weapons systems, including small tactical nuclear weapons, and
has been trying to persuade Pakistan to make a unilateral
declaration of "restraint."
However, Pakistani officials said Islamabad will not accept
limits to its weapons program and argue that smaller tactical
nuclear weapons are needed to deter a sudden attack by India.
In reference to Pakistan's nuclear weapons program, Obama
"stressed the importance of avoiding any developments that might
invite increased risk to nuclear safety, security, or strategic
stability," a White House statement said.
In a joint statement, both leaders said "all sides" should
act with restraint and work toward strategic stability in South
Asia.
The statement said Obama and Sharif expressed their
commitment to the Afghan peace process and called on Taliban
leaders to enter direct talks with Kabul, which have stalled
since inaugural discussions in Pakistan in July.
The talks broke down after the Afghan intelligence agency
said Taliban leader Mullah Omar had been dead for two years.
"It's a setback, no doubt, and it will take some time to
overcome this setback, but we will try again," Sharif told
reporters after his meeting with Obama.
In his talks with Sharif, Obama also raised concerns about
Americans held hostage by militants in the region and welcomed
Sharif's offer to assist in ensuring their safe return, the
White House said in an apparent reference to an American couple
kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012.
A senior administration official declined to elaborate. "For
their safety and security, we are not going to offer specific
details beyond the fact that we are aware of a small number of
American hostages in this region," the official said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
The Taliban insurgency has escalated since tens of thousands
of U.S.-led NATO combat troops withdrew from Afghanistan ahead
of an end-2014 deadline, hampering Obama's efforts to withdraw
remaining U.S. troops.
Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center think tank said that
as well as seeking help to revive the peace talks, Obama would
have stressed to Sharif the need for Pakistan to do away with
militant sanctuaries inside its borders used as bases from which
to target the U.S.-backed Afghan government and U.S. forces.
"Obama knows that a political solution is needed to end the
Afghan war, and for that you need help from the Pakistanis," he
said.
However, Bruce Riedel of the Brookings Institution said it
was not clear Sharif had the clout with his own army to get
military leaders to pressure the Taliban back into talks.
Despite the tensions, the Obama administration is preparing
to sell Islamabad eight F-16 fighter jets in a bid to bolster
ties, a U.S. source familiar with the matter said.
The joint statement made no mention of the sale, which
Congress could block, but said Sharif "expressed satisfaction
with the cooperation achieved in defense relations."
The joint statement said the two leaders discussed the
continuing threat of nuclear terrorism and stressed the
importance of improvement in Pakistan-India relations.
The Federation of American Scientists said this week that
since 2011, Pakistan has deployed two new nuclear-capable
short-range ballistic missiles and a new medium-range ballistic
missile and was developing two extended-range nuclear-capable
ballistic missiles and two nuclear-capable cruise missiles.
It estimated Pakistan's stockpile had grown to 110 to 130
warheads from 90 to 110 in 2011 and could reach 220 to 250 by
2025, making it the world's fifth-largest nuclear-weapons state.
Washington worries that the smaller size of tactical nuclear
weapons makes them more tempting to use in a conventional war -
and harder to prevent from falling into militant hands.
Pakistani officials say Washington is demanding unreasonable
limits on its nuclear weapons while not offering much in return
apart from a hazy promise to consider Pakistan as a recognized
recipient of nuclear technology.
