By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 3 The Pentagon will not pay
Pakistan $300 million in military reimbursements after U.S.
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter decided not to tell Congress
that Pakistan was taking adequate action against the Haqqani
network, a U.S. official said.
Relations between the two countries have been frayed over
the past decade, with U.S. officials frustrated by what they
term Islamabad's unwillingness to act against Islamist groups
such as the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.
"The funds could not be released to the Government of
Pakistan at this time because the Secretary has not yet
certified that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the
Haqqani network," Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said on
Wednesday.
The $300 million comes under the Coalition Support Fund
(CSF), a U.S. Defense Department program to reimburse allies
that have incurred costs in supporting counter-terrorist and
counter-insurgency operations. Pakistan is the largest
recipient.
"This decision does not reduce the significance of the
sacrifices that the Pakistani military has undertaken over the
last two years," Stump added.
According to Pentagon data, about $14 billion has already
been paid to Pakistan under the CSF since 2002.
The decision by the Pentagon is a sign that while it sees
some progress by Pakistan in its military operations in North
Waziristan, much work remains.
Pakistan rejects harboring militants but says there are
limits to how much it can do as it is already fighting multiple
Islamist groups and is wary of a "blowback" in the form of more
terror attacks on its soil.
"(The) Coalition Support Fund is one of the many cooperative
arrangements between Pakistan and the United States to pursue
common objectives," said Nadeem Hotiana, a spokesman for the
Pakistani embassy in Washington.
Relations between the United States and Pakistan were tested
in May by a U.S. drone strike that killed Afghan Taliban chief
Mullah Akhtar Mansour on Pakistani soil.
There has been growing resistance in the U.S. Congress to
sending money to Pakistan. Many lawmakers have expressed concern
about its nuclear program, commitment to fighting terrorist
organizations and cooperation in the Afghanistan peace process.
In March, Republican Senator Bob Corker said he would use
his power as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee to bar any U.S. funding for Islamabad's purchase of
$700 million of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali. Addtional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by Michael Perry)