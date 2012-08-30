WASHINGTON Aug 30 The United States on Thursday
imposed sanctions on prominent members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba
militant group blamed for orchestrating a 2008 attack in Mumbai
that killed 166 people, including six Americans.
Sajjid Mir, who allegedly helped plan and direct the attack,
along with seven other prominent members of the Pakistan-based
group were added to the U.S. Treasury's list of people hit with
asset freezes.
Mir allegedly worked with David Headley, an American who
pled guilty to scouting in Mumbai for the group and admitted he
helped plan the attack, the U.S. Treasury said.
Lashkar-e-Taiba, an anti-Indian militant group with
historical ties to Pakistan's top spy agencies, was designated
by the United States in 2001 as a foreign terrorist
organization. The group also has links to the Taliban, the
Haqqani Taliban network and al Qaeda, the U.S. government said.
Others named by the U.S. Treasury include Abdullah Mujahid,
a Lashkar-e-Taiba member since 1988 and most recently in charge
of the group's training activities in Punjab province and Hafiz
Khalid Walid, who has run the group's political bureau since
mid-2008, the department said in a statement.