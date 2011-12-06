WASHINGTON Dec 5 Two senior Republican
senators called on Monday for a thorough review of U.S.
relations with Pakistan, declaring that all security and
economic aid to Islamabad must be reconsidered.
John McCain and Lindsey Graham -- influential members of
the Senate Armed Services committee -- said Washington had to
be realistic about the deteriorating relationship.
They said actions of Pakistan's military, such as its
support for militant groups, were harming U.S. forces and
threatening American security.
"The time has come for the United States to fully review
its relations with Pakistan," McCain and Graham said in a
statement. "In particular, all options regarding U.S. security
and economic assistance to Pakistan must be on the table,
including substantial reductions and stricter standards for
performance."
McCain was the Republican party's candidate in the 2008
presidential election won by Democrat Barack Obama.
The United States has allocated some $20 billion in
security and economic aid to Pakistan since 2001, much of it in
the form of reimbursements for assistance in fighting
militants.
A Nov. 26 NATO air strike that killed 24 Pakistani troops
on the border with Afghanistan has provoked the latest crisis
in relations between the two nations. Relations were already
frayed after the secret U.S. raid in May that killed al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden in a Pakistani town.
The frustration with Pakistan expressed by McCain and
Graham is widespread on Capitol Hill.
This year committees in both the House and Senate have
voted in favor of making economic as well as security aid to
Islamabad conditional on its cooperation in fighting militants
such as the Haqqani network, which Washington blamed for an
attack on its embassy in Kabul in September.
Final decisions on U.S. aid for 2012 may be made in the
coming weeks as Congress tries to finish its appropriations
bills for 2012.
