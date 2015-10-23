BRIEF-DarioHealth Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
* DarioHealth Corp. announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday he had told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that Pakistan was prepared to help revive stalled Afghan peace talks but could not bring the Taliban to the negotiating table "and be asked to kill them at the same time."
Sharif made the remarks during a speech at a Washington think tank. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Cytosorbents - Intends to use net proceeds from offering partly for advancing U.S. pivotal trial for treatment of inflammation in conjunction with cardiac surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: