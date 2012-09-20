BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. citizens should avoid travel to Pakistan, the State Department said on Thursday in a fresh warning that follows numerous protests, demonstrations and rallies in Pakistan that U.S. officials said are likely to continue.
The department advised Americans to put off any non-essential travel to the country and "strongly urged" those who are already there to avoid protests and large gatherings.
"The presence of al-Qaida, Taliban elements, and indigenous militant sectarian groups poses a potential danger to U.S. citizens throughout Pakistan," the State Department said in a statement.
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
* Century announces filing of third quarter financial results and related management's discussion and analysis