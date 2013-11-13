By Dave Warner
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. Nov 12 Former Alaska
Governor Sarah Palin kicked off a promotional tour for her book
"Good Tidings and Great Joy: Protecting the Heart of Christmas"
on Tuesday in the aptly named town of Bethlehem, where fans
braved frosty weather for a glimpse and an autograph.
Palin argues in her new book that Christmas, and more
broadly religious freedom, is under attack from political
correctness, the "sneering media" and as one chapter is
entitled, "Angry Atheists with Lawyers."
In eastern Pennsylvania, however, supporters were more
interested in meeting Palin, the 2008 Republican vice
presidential nominee, than debating religion and secularism.
Hundreds of people lined up to wait in the wintry chill
outside the Barnes & Noble, where Palin was autographing copies
of her book inside.
"Sarah is the attraction because she's a real person," said
Jaye Meeker, 25, a farrier from Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
"She's a woman first and a politician second. She cares about
the little people."
Palin has recently been rallying members of the conservative
Tea Party wing of the Republican Party in their failed effort to
defund President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, and was
critical of party members who agreed to end the government
shutdown.
"Sarah should have been the president because she is the
only one who was qualified," said retiree Donna Souders, 68, of
Plainfield Township, Pennsylvania. "She is a down-to-earth
woman."
Taryn Gilbert, 23, a singer and dancer from nearby Easton,
Pennsylvania, said she came to the book-signing because she and
Palin share the same values.
"I agree with 100 percent of the things she says," said
Gilbert. "I love her."
In the new book, Palin laments such developments as saying
"Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" and expunging
Christmas carols from seasonal pageants.
Bethlehem, which calls itself "Christmas City USA,"
traditionally goes all out with lavish lighting displays, an
open-air holiday market, tourist festivities and a live Advent
calendar marking each day leading up to Christmas.
Palin's tour includes stops in the South and Midwest. Her
book is published by HarperCollins.
(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst. Editing by Andre Grenon)