By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 A long-delayed free trade
agreement between the United States and Panama will go into
force in the coming weeks, once the Central American country
takes a few remaining steps, officials from both countries said
on Thursday.
"The United States and Panama are on the eve of bringing an
historic trade agreement into force," Deputy U.S. Trade
Representative Miriam Sapiro said in a speech at the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce.
The United States is already Panama's largest trading
partner and the two countries share a long and sometimes rocky
history, linked to the Panama Canal.
About 10 percent of U.S. imports and exports of goods pass
through the Panama Canal, and that percentage could rise as
Panama completes its $5.3 billion canal expansion project.
The free trade pact, approved by the U.S. Congress nearly a
year ago, will support U.S. jobs by immediately eliminating
Panama's tariffs on 86 percent of U.S. consumer and industrial
goods, including autos, chemicals, electrical equipment,
information technology and medical technology, Sapiro said.
It also will immediately eliminate Panama's tariffs on
roughly 50 percent of U.S. agriculture exports and guarantees
U.S. companies access to Panama's highly services-dominated
economy in areas like financial services, telecommunications,
energy and professional services.
Panama's remaining agricultural, industrial and consumer
product tariffs are phased out over longer periods of time.
Panama's National Assembly last week passed the final piece
of legislation to implement the agreement.
The next step, expected by Oct 21, is for Panama's President
Ricardo Martinelli to sign the legislation and for the
government to publish the changes to Panamanian law.
That would be followed by an official exchange of letters
between Panama and the United States, allowing the pact to go
into force by "early November," Panama's ambassador to the
United States Mario Jaramillo told Reuters.
U.S. business groups had hoped the agreement would be
enacted by the start of October, and the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce event on Thursday with U.S. and Panamanian officials
was originally expected to celebrate that.
Sapiro said she hoped the time for champagne was near.
"I am optimistic that Panama will do everything it can to
take the final actions necessary so both countries' companies,
workers, farmers, ranchers and service providers can begin
taking advantage of the agreement," she said.
The Republican administration of former President George W.
Bush negotiated the trade deal with Panama and two other pacts
with Colombia and South Korea that it could not get Congress to
approve before Bush left office in 2009.
Lawmakers finally approved all three agreements in October
2011 after President Barack Obama made changes to the agreements
to address his fellow Democrats' concerns.