By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 A U.S. congressional panel on
Thursday approved a bill aimed at deterring frivolous patent
lawsuits, but which some critics say undermines the ability to
protect new innovations.
The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, in a
24-8 bipartisan vote, sent the measure to the full House, a move
reflecting lawmakers' desire to neutralize so-called "patent
trolls," or companies that make money by aggressively suing over
patents instead of selling products.
The bill was supported by a coalition of computer and
Internet firms such as Google, Facebook, and
Cisco Systems. A week ago, the Senate Judiciary
Committee advanced its own bipartisan patent reform bill to the
floor of the U.S. Senate.
Companies and lobbyists have been urging legislators to pass
stricter patent reforms for years. They say changes made in 2011
were not enough to deter abusive litigation and letters from
patent owners, who demand payment not only from product
manufacturers, but also from end-users such as restaurant owners
who offer a technology like Wi-Fi to their customers.
The House bill has been widely considered harsher on patent
owners than the Senate's by requiring losers of infringement
lawsuits to pay the winners' fees unless a judge decides
otherwise.
It would also protect customers from lawsuits and could
potentially make it harder to file a lawsuit in places
considered friendlier to such litigation.
"The patent system was never intended to be a playground for
litigation extortion and frivolous claims," said Judiciary
Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Republican of Virginia, who
introduced the bill.
While the focus of reforms has been on "trolls,"
universities, biotechnology firms and pharmaceutical companies
have been wary of any moves that could undermine their patent
rights and make it harder for them to sue others to enforce
them, such as generic drug makers.
They have complained about trial-like reviews at the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office, created in the 2011 reforms, which
have made it easier to challenge the legitimacy of patents, and
have led to a high rate of patent cancellation.
The House bill includes a newly-added provision to prevent
short sellers from starting this type of review in order to
profit from a company's subsequent fall in share price.
Some trade groups, including the Biotechnology Industry
Organization, panned the provision on Thursday as not going far
enough to protect patent owners.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Grant McCool)