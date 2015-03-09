By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Senate on Monday
confirmed former Google Inc executive Michelle Lee to head the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a position that has been
vacant for more than two years.
President Barack Obama's choice was approved by an
unrecorded voice vote in the full Senate, just over a week after
the Senate Judiciary Committee gave the nod to her nomination.
The Alexandria, Virginia-based federal agency which has more
than 12,000 employees, mostly staff who determine which
inventions deserve a patent, had gone without a confirmed leader
since David Kappos, a former IBM Corp executive, left in
February 2013.
Lee, a former deputy general counsel and head of patents and
patent strategy at Google, had been the acting director of the
office. She started with the agency in 2012 as the first
director of the patent office's Silicon Valley outpost.
The agency has been the focus of Congressional efforts at
patent reform aimed at curbing patent litigation in federal
court.
The patent office has been criticized for approving what
some say are weak software related-patents that have formed the
bulk of the litigation.
Another complaint has been the agency's long backlog in
examining patents. In December 2011, the unexamined backlog was
almost 722,000 patents. It currently stands at 602,265,
according to the agency's website.
The Senate on Monday also approved Daniel Marti to be the
White House's intellectual property enforcement coordinator,
otherwise known as the "IP Czar."
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Alan Crosby)