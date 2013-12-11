By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Former Google Inc
executive Michelle Lee has been named deputy director of the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and will run the agency
until a new director is named, the agency said on Wednesday.
Lee is a former deputy general counsel and head of patents
and patent strategy at Google, the search engine giant.
Currently head of the U.S. patent office's Silicon Valley
outpost, Lee begins her new job on Jan. 13.
The USPTO has been without a director since David Kappos, a
former International Business Machines Corp executive,
departed on Feb. 1 to return to private practice. Acting
director Teresa Stanek Rea has also left the agency.
It was not known when a permanent director would be named
for the USPTO, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce
and awards patents and registers trademarks.
Lee said she planned to attack the backlog of unexamined
patents and work to improve patent quality, an issue at the
center of the ongoing debate over frivolous infringement
lawsuits.
Google has been in the fight against "patent assertion
entities" which buy or license patents and sue companies for
infringement, but Lee said she would be even-handed in handling
disputes.
"None of the policy positions of my former employers has
guided my work," she said. "I certainly would be very welcoming
of everybody's input."
Lee has an engineering degree from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and a law degree from Stanford Law
School.
One perennial complaint about the patent office has been its
backlog.
In December 2011, the unexamined patent backlog was almost
722,000 patents. It was down to 591,665 applications last
August, while the most recent number was 590,070, according to
the patent office.
Another problem facing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
is implementing a new inter partes review system required under
2011 patent reform, said Bernard Knight, a former general
counsel with the patent office who is now at McDermott Will and
Emery.
There have been 697 challenges, and they each must be
handled within a year with no additional resources, he said.
"They are meeting it so far, but it's a huge challenge and
it's a brand new law. They're like trials," he said.
Former director Kappos had been popular because of his
efforts to upgrade the technology for examiners, reduce the
backlog of applications in part by adding examiners, and improve
the quality of patents that are issued.