WASHINGTON Feb 7 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that the patent on Merck & Co's cholesterol fighter Zetia and a related drug, Vytorin, was valid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit did not discuss the ruling at length and simply affirmed a decision by a lower court in New Jersey.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey had ruled in April that the patent on Merck's cholesterol fighter Zetia and on Vytorin was valid and issued an injunction blocking approval of a generic version by Mylan Inc until the patent expires.