BRIEF-Flir Systems CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 mln
* CEO Andrew Teich's FY 2016 total compensation $5.7 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndLUfr Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 7 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that the patent on Merck & Co's cholesterol fighter Zetia and a related drug, Vytorin, was valid.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit did not discuss the ruling at length and simply affirmed a decision by a lower court in New Jersey.
The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey had ruled in April that the patent on Merck's cholesterol fighter Zetia and on Vytorin was valid and issued an injunction blocking approval of a generic version by Mylan Inc until the patent expires.
* release of 2 fertility technologies products for improved efficiency in assisted reproductive treatment lab, eevatest 3.0, geri humidified incubation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.