WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission should use its investigative authority to ramp up a review of the costs and benefits posed by "patent assertion entities," often known as patent trolls, the head of the commission said on Thursday.

In a speech, FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez said the formation of patent trolls, which create portfolios of patents via acquisitions, could trigger antitrust concerns.

The commission is also prepared to use enforcement authorities to protect small businesses from deceptive practices by patent trolls, Ramirez said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)