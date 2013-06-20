(Adds details of Ramirez proposal, Leahy letter)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission should gather information about the business
practices of "patent assertion entities," known as patent
trolls, to see whether they are hurting competition, the head of
the commission said on Thursday.
Patent trolls are companies that buy the intellectual
property of others and seek money from firms that infringe upon
these patents.
The formation of these entities could trigger antitrust
concerns, FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said at an event hosted
by the Computer & Communications Industry Association and
American Antitrust Institute.
The commission is prepared to use enforcement authorities to
protect small businesses from deceptive practices by patent
trolls, Ramirez said.
The investigation that Ramirez proposed would use the
agency's 6(b) authority, which enables it to conduct
wide-ranging economic studies that do not have a specific law
enforcement purpose.
Ramirez said the rise of entities, which now account for
more than 60 percent of all U.S. patent litigation, reflects
"flaws in the patent system," and that this attempt by the
commission to gather information should be one part of a broader
response.
Her speech comes weeks after the White House took steps
intended to curb lawsuits by patent trolls.
On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick
Leahy, Democrat of Vermont, wrote to Ramirez urging the FTC to
crack down on patent trolls.
"Abusive behavior by some holders of low-quality patents
continues to impede innovation and harm small businesses and
consumers," Leahy wrote.
