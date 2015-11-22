UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. private equity firm Patriarch Partners LLC said on Sunday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for Zohar I to protect against efforts by MBIA Inc and MBIA Insurance Corp to obtain its assets.
"We believe the Chapter 11 process now presents the best way for Zohar I to restructure its finances while preserving the value of the portfolio companies it owns on behalf of its key stakeholders," Patriarch Chief Executive Officer Lynne Tilton said in a statement.
Patriarch is Zohar I's largest creditor, holding $286.5 million of its notes, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February