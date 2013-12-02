By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 2 Autopsy results for "Fast &
Furious" actor Paul Walker could be released as early as Tuesday
as medical examiners wait on dental records to identify the
actor's body, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Coroner
said on Monday.
Walker, 40, who became a symbol of street-racing and car
culture in his roles in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, was a
passenger in a fiery one-car crash on Saturday in Santa Clarita,
California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
"We're waiting for dental records," Los Angeles County
Coroner spokesman Edward Winter said. "The bodies are
unidentifiable."
Media reports identified the driver of the red 2005 Porsche
Carrera GT that crashed into a utility pole and burst into
flames as Roger Rodas, 38, a friend of Walker's who owned Always
Evolving, an auto dealership and racing services company in
Santa Clarita.
"Evidently both individuals were seen getting into the
vehicle minutes before the crash," Winter said.
Walker and Rodas were both drivers for the Always Evolving
racing team.
Neither the coroner's office nor Los Angeles County
Sheriff's Department would confirm if Rodas was the driver of
the car. Rodas also served as a financial adviser to Walker, the
actor's spokeswoman, Ame Van Iden, said.
Sheriff Deputy Aura Sierra said the investigation into the
crash, in which the department earlier said that speed played a
role, should take two more days.
Always Evolving, which could not be reached by phone, posted
a Twitter message thanking supporters while they "mourn the loss
of our loved ones."
Walker, who played supporting roles in 1998's
"Pleasantville" and 1999's "Varsity Blues," was in five of the
six "Fast & Furious" films about illegal street racing, heists
and organized crime, portraying law enforcement officer Brian
O'Conner.
Production of "Fast & Furious 7," which began filming in
September, has been delayed but will not be scrapped, industry
trade publication the Hollywood Reporter said, citing sources.
The publication reported that Comcast Corp-owned
Universal Pictures, the big-budget film's studio, and "Fast 7"
director James Wan spoke on Sunday about how to continue with
the film following Walker's death.
A representative for Universal was not immediately available
to comment on the status of the film, which is to be released on
July 11.
The "Fast & Furious" franchise, which stars Vin Diesel, has
grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office since its
first film was released in 2001.
Walker stars in the Hurricane Katrina survival drama
"Hours," which will be released on Dec. 13, and also the crime
drama "Brick Mansions," which is in post-production and will be
released next year.