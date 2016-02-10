NEW YORK Feb 10 A professional racecar driver
is expected to be criminally charged on Wednesday after U.S.
regulators previously accused him of engaging in a massive
scheme to deceive payday lending customers, a person familiar
with the matter said.
Scott Tucker, who competes on U.S. and European circuits, is
expected to be charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan
federal court following an investigation related to payday
lending entities authorities said he controlled, including AMG
Services Inc, the person said.
The indictment follows a related lawsuit by the Federal
Trade Commission seeking $1.32 billion from Tucker and the
estate of his deceased brother, a sum it said equalled what
consumers paid beyond the disclosed cost of their loans.
A lawyer for Tucker did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
