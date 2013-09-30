NEW YORK, Sept 30 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office said on Monday it had reached settlements
with five companies over charges of violating the state's usury
and licensed lender laws through the collection of so-called
payday loans.
New York law limits interest rates for most lenders not
licensed by the state to a maximum of 16 percent. But payday
loans, which are taken out short-term, typically ahead of an
employee's paycheck to be repaid with earnings later received,
can have annual rates of 100 percent to 650 percent, or even
more, Schneiderman's office said in a statement.
V&R Recovery DBA Alexander & Stefano, RJA Capital
Inc, Westwood Asset Management LLC, Erie Mitigation Group LLC
and Northern Resolution Group LLC agreed to pay a total of
$279,606 in restitution and $29,606 in penalties, the New York
Attorney General's office said.
One debt-buying company was required to reverse 8,550
negative credit reports it had made to credit reporting bureaus
on New Yorkers, and is prohibited from collecting on $3.2
million in payday loans, it added. All five companies will now
be banned from collecting on payday loans from New Yorkers.
"These agreements are one more step in our continuing fight
to protect New Yorkers from a range of unfair financial schemes
-- from predatory loans, to illegal foreclosures and other
abuses by big financial institutions," Schneiderman said in the
statement.
Last month, New York's Department of Financial Services said
it had sent letters to 35 payday loan companies asking them to
stop offering exploitative payday loans in New York via the
Internet or by other means.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that illegal payday
loans made over the Internet are made possible in New York by
transactions that must pass through a specific financial
electronic network and has called for collaboration between the
network's administrators, the banks and his administration to
cut off access to payday lenders.
Schneiderman has also launched other similar probes. In
July, he sent letters to some of the country's largest companies
over their use of cards to pay hourly employees, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The cards, which have grown in popularity in lieu of paper
paychecks and direct deposit, can carry a host of fees, such as
50 cents or $1 for a balance inquiry and $1.50 for an ATM
withdrawal. They may appeal to low-wage workers who do not have
bank accounts.