By Edith Honan and Hilary Russ
July 23 For as long as business owners in State
College, Pennsylvania, can remember, home games for Penn State
University's beloved football team meant big crowds, packed
hotels, busy restaurants and cash registers flush with visitors'
dollars.
But the announcement on Monday that the National Collegiate
Athletic Association had imposed historic penalties on the
university for its failure to report child sex abuse by former
assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has potentially damaged
the Nittany Lions brand, and with it the local economy.
"It's going to impact every household in that county and
that region. Everyone's going to feel it," said Gerald Cross of
the Pennsylvania Economy League. "It's like the loss of a major
industry."
For decades under the leadership of late coach Joe Paterno,
swarms of fans and alumnae made regular pilgrimages to central
Pennsylvania for the half-dozen home games, and football became
the lifeblood of the college town of about 42,000.
But the sanctions, including a $60 million fine and a
four-year ban on bowl games, are likely to weaken Penn State
football -- and take local tax revenue with it.
The penalties will cost the school $15.5 million each year
for four years and $12 million in the fifth year, according to
Diane Viacava, the lead analyst for Penn State at bond rating
agency Moody's Investors Service.
That's a tiny portion of the nearly $4.6 billion that Penn
State made in revenue last year, making the immediate financial
impact of those penalties on the school "minimal," Viacava said
The university has about $5.2 billion on hand, including
cash, investments, bank funds, endowment money and reserves.
While tuition made up about $1.4 billion -- nearly a third
-- of revenue in 2011, football generated $60 million, which was
less than 2 percent of the university's revenue, she said.
Still, the penalties could turn promising players away from
Penn State and hamper recruiting for the football program.
"Any four-or five-star player is not going to come to Penn
State because you can't compete for Big Ten championships and
you can't compete for a national championship and you can't go
to a bowl game," said Jed Donahue, owner of The Pennsylvania
Sports Network and a radio sports talk host for 20 years.
BRACING FOR FEWER FANS
Without home games with star players, the town is bracing
for fewer fans -- and the economic drag that would mean.
Nancy Noll, the innkeeper of The Queen, a Victorian-style
bed and breakfast in nearby Bellefonte, said the impact on area
businesses, including hotels, would be "devastating."
On game weekends, hotel rates can go up by as much as five
times and restaurants roll out more expensive menus. A couple
visiting for the weekend could easily spend $1,000 in addition
to the price of tickets, said Noll.
"If they don't have a team that plays well, they won't come
to the games," she said of fans.
There are 3,400 rooms in local inns and hotels, according to
the Central Pennsylvania Convention & Visitors Bureau.
"For certain businesses, the football weekend brings a huge
percentage of their annual sales," said Scott Dutt, the owner of
Happy Valley Optical in downtown State College. "(Football)
keeps the visitors coming, and then coming back."
Fans also pay taxes on hotel rooms, fuel, purchases and
other items, all of which translate into municipal sales tax
revenue.
"When you have an extra 100,000 people in town, everyone
benefits," said George Arnold, executive director of the
Downtown Improvement District in State College.
